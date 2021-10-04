‘Cosby Show’ Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex ‘RHOA’ Star’s Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of “America’s Favorite Dad” Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year’s Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.

Hartwell accused Pulliam of getting pregnant on purpose. She accused him of abandoning her and quickly moving on with another relationship. He now pays child support and Pulliam has found love elsewhere.

Pulliam announced on Saturday, Oct. 2 that she jumped the broom with fellow actor Brad James in an “intimate” and “whimsical” ceremony. They wed at their shared home. “Last week my life forever changed…I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!” Knight Pulliam wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing the matrimony in a photo where she and James are smiling blissfully.

She credits James with restoring her belief in true love, writing, “Thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love.”

The two met on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. In the film, Pulliam played Caroline and James played Mr. Bingley. She told Mag TV in April 2021 of the meeting, “We crossed paths before we did the movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta…I’m not gonna lie, I don’t remember meeting him before that.” he proposed in December 2020, per Yahoo News.

At the time of the proposal, Pulliam’s rep told People Magazine: “Keshia and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after.” The ring is “a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.” They celebrated the engagement with “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love.”