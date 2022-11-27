Valerie Bertinelli Will Pay Her Ex-Husband Millions After Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli's ex is getting a large payout. In divorce proceedings, the One Day at a Time alum agreed to pay ex-husband Tom Vitale $2.2 million, court documents obtained by Page Six revealed. This enormous amount adds to a $500,000 transfer she made to him on May 24. As long as Bertinelli pays Vitale the amount he owed, he must vacate Bertinelli's Malibu, Calif., home by Dec. 31. However, if not, he can stay in the house without paying rent. The documents stated that the prenuptial agreement stipulates that neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will pay each other spousal support. On Nov. 22, the Valerie's Home Cooking host and Vitale's divorce was finalized, and she immediately celebrated. "My lawyer just called," she said in a social media video. "The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed."On 11/22/22, I am officially f— divorced," Bertinelli added. "Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

Over the video, Bertinelli wrote, "Happily divorced." She captioned the clip, "11.22.22 second best day of my life." This news came almost one year after the first reports that Bertinelli and Vitale were separated. A decade after they were married in January 2011, the couple separated. After filing for legal separation in November 2021, she cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. Although it was reported in November 2021 that they were no longer together, they had been separated since December 2019. Bertinelli filed for divorce in May 2022. Bertinelli spoke openly about her split with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show for the first time since the news broke. She told Kotb that she was looking forward to her divorce and would be happy to be "alone" from now on.

11.22.22 second best day of my life pic.twitter.com/Il73nVoP9A — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 23, 2022

She said, "I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I'll be happy that way." However, she will not be entirely alone, as Bertinelli added, "Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren." Kotb asked Bertinelli if she would consider entering another romantic relationship in the future, to which she responded, "Oh God, no." She explained, "Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past." Prior to her romance with Vitale, which began in 2004, Bertinelli was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2001, though their divorce wasn't finalized until six years after they split. Before separating, the former couple welcomed son Wolfgang, now 31.