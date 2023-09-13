Corey Feldman Separates From Wife

A month after announcing his split from wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, Corey Feldman has filed for legal separation after nearly seven years of marriage. Feldman filed for a legal separation but has not yet filed for divorce, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The Lost Boys actor filed his divorce petition with Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 12, according to court documents obtained by NBC News. The documents show that the couple has been separated since June 22 of this year. The filing by Feldman cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for separating. Feldman requested in his petition that the court end its ability to award support to Mitchell. The couple does not have children together, but Feldman does have a son, Zen Scott Feldman, with his former partner, actress Susie Sprague.

The Goonies actor and Mitchell have been married since 2016, when they exchanged their vows during a ceremony at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, according to E! News. On a few occasions, they have appeared together in reality shows, the most notable being Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and Celebrity Wife Swap. In addition, they have performed together as part of the band Corey Feldman & the Angels. They went viral for their band's unique performance on TODAY in 2016.

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney https://t.co/18zzVGbfuJ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 13, 2023

Mitchell's health was cited as the reason for the breakup of the marriage by the two of them in the past. In August, the couple confirmed their separation through statements released to PEOPLE. They both spoke about Mitchell's struggles with chronic fatigue syndrome, hives, and other conditions. In the Aug. 8 statement, Feldman first shared news and details about the couple's breakup. He wrote the following: "We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads." He added, "We don't know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

This marriage was Feldman's third. Previously, he was married to Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Vanessa Marcil for nine years, from 1989 to 1993. He then married model Susie Sprague in 2002, but the couple ultimately divorced in 2009, although the divorce wasn't finalized until 2014. Feldman met Mitchell in 2012 and married her a week after proposing in November 2016.