Colin Firth’s Wife Admits to Affair With Couple’s Alleged Stalker

Actor Colin Firth‘s wife, Livia Giuggioli, an Italian movie producer and director, has confirmed she had an affair with the man she is now accusing of staking her and her husband.

The couple, who have been together for over 20 years, apparently separated for a short time a few years ago. The couple’s representative said Friday that during that time, Giuggioli had an affair with lifelong friend and journalist Marco Brancaccia, who she says has launched a “frightening campaign of harassment” against the pair, who have since gotten back together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public. A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited,” a representative for the actor said in a statement.

The statement comes after reports about the allegations were made public due to leaked court documents which possibly stem from the indictment against Brancaccia made by Italian prosecutors after the Firths filed a harassment complaint.

“Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented,” the statement continued. “As a consequence of his stalking, threats and refusal to desist, the legal complaint was lodged with the Italian authorities.”

The couple is based out of London, although they also have a home in Umbria, Italy.

Brancaccia, who works for the ANSA news agency, is now the subject of an Italian police investigation, although he denies the allegations and accuses Giuggioli of fabricating the staking claims to cover up the affair, which he says occurred between 2015 and 2016.

“We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me,” he said in a statement to The Times published Friday morning. He added that the couple’s marriage had “been over for years.”

He went on to claim that he sent only two WhatsApp messages to Giuggioli, as well as an email detailing the affair to Firth, who he describes as “understanding.”

“My ‘stalking’ consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email. I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.”

Brancaccia even says that Giuggioli sent more correspondence to him than she is letting on.

“In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary,” he added.

Firth and Giuggioli shared two children, Luca, 16 and Matteo, 15. Firth also has another son, from a previous marriage to actress Meg Tilly.