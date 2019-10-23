Cody Simpson Responds to Backlash Miley Cyrus Received for Saying ‘You Don’t Have to Be Gay’

Miley Cyrus’ new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, is coming to her defense after she made comments about the LGBTQ community that caused some controversy. In an Instagram Live video recorded Sunday night, Cyrus went into detail about finding a good man, saying, “you don’t have to be gay” to find love. Simpson was on camera with her when she made the comments.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d—s out there, you’ve just got to find them,” she said in the live stream. “You’ve got to find a d— that’s not a d—, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d—s. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

Simpson appeared on The Project Show on Austrailian TV on Tuesday and addressed Cyrus’ comments. “People took that the wrong way I think,” he said. “You don’t choose who you fall for, you don’t choose who you love, whatever gender, whoever you are. No, she’s wonderful.”

After the criticism, Cyrus took to social media to explain herself, although she never actually apologized for what she said. “I was talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality,” she wrote. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!”

Fans were not happy with the non-apology.

“She meant what she meant. That’s why she deleted it and played off as a joke in her fake ass apology. She knew what she said and we know we she said. The context is all there written in lesbianphobia,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Hello it’s me, emily, world FAMOUS celebrity apology critic and i would like to say that miley cyrus’ apology was NOT GOOD,” another said.

The couple was also in the news this week after Cyrus posted photos on Instagram of her sporting a ring that had Simpson’s initials on it, causing some to ruminate about a possible engagement. The ring’s designer said that it was a gift from Simpson to Cyrus.