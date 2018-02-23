‘The Crown’ Actress Claire Foy Separates From Husband of Four Years

Claire Foy, the star of Netflix‘s The Crown, and her husband Stephen Campbell Moore have separated after four years together. The couple, who have a 2-year-old daughter, confirmed the news in a statement to Metro.Co.UK.

“We have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another,” the statement reads.

Foy and Moore have been married since 2014 and share 2-year-old daughter, Ivy Rose.

The 38-year-old Moore is also an actor, best known for his role in The History Boys. His other credits include Burnt with Bradley Cooper and last year’s Goodbye Christopher Robin. He is also frequently seen on the BBC, appearing in The Last Post, The Child in Time, Stag, and The Go-Between recently.

Last year, Moore revealed that he had a benign brain tumor on his pituitary gland removed at the end of 2016, while she was busy filming the second season of The Crown.

“You realise you’re not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse,” Moore told The Sun. “My daughter didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them.”

Foy also had eye cancer at 17. After she survived that scare, she became determined to make the most of her life.

“It was horrible and debilitating, but it made me realise that I needed to grab the life I wanted,” Foy said. “If that hadn’t happened, I don’t know if I would have been brave enough to throw my cards on the table and say I wanted to study drama.”

The 33-year-old Foy has been acting on television and in movies since 2008, but came to prominence for playing Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown. The series has earned her a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination.

She also has a BAFTA nomination for the 2015 series Wolf Hall. Her other credits include The Great War: The People’s Story, Crossbones and Vampire Academy. Foy also won a Screen Actors Guild Award for The Crown.