Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Reveal Unique Ritual Done ‘Every Single Morning in Bed’

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are opening up about a unique morning ritual they partake in every day.

Anstead, who married the Flip or Flop designer on Dec. 22 in a surprise backyard wedding ceremony, shared that the couple play a game every morning before they get out of bed.

He shared a throwback video of himself and El Moussa laying on a beach playing rock, paper, scissors, or as the British-born Wheeler Dealers host calls it, “scissor, paper, stone.”

“Had to reshare this video! As it goes down as one of my faves of 2018!” Anstead wrote on social media. “Reason is [Christina El Moussa] and I play scissor, paper, stone EVERY single morning in bed! And the loser makes the coffee!!!”

Anstead later shared that he won that morning’s round of the game, meaning that El Moussa was the one to get up and start the pot of coffee. Maybe that’s why it was a 2018 highlight.

“(Ps. This mornings coffee was expertly made and tasted great without leaving my bed)” he writes, followed by the winking face emoji, “#winner” and two x’s.

Anstead can be heard in the video saying: “Alright it’s gamble time,” before El Moussa asks, “What are our wagers? What are we betting against?”

“Loser gets the drinks,” Anstead responds as El Moussa smiles.

The couple then plays a few rounds of the game as Anstead jokingly accuses El Moussa of cheating, before she pretends to cut his paper with her scissors, winning the round and then giving him a big kiss.

El Moussa and Anstead began dating in October 2017 and got engaged secretly in September. The pair surprised fans as well as party guests when they hosted a surprise wedding ceremony in front of 70 of their closest friends and family.

“It was just perfect for us,” the HGTV star told PEOPLE of the ceremony in December. “Everything we wanted.”

Their family includes El Moussa’s two children — Brayden and Taylor — whom she shares with ex husband, Tarek. Anstead also has two kids, Archie and Amelie, from a previous marriage.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead previously told the outlet. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”