Chrissy Teigen Says She and John Legend Were Once Followed in Car in 'Scary' Racist Incident

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up in an interview about the first time she experienced a terrifying moment that happens to "Black men everyday." She said her husband, John Legend, was seemingly unfazed by what just happened, which is how she says she knew it had happened to him before. In a recent interview with Marie Claire the model detailed not only her experience but how she and Legend handle teaching their children about racism.

"We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John's godmother's home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us," the 34-year-old explained of the 2010 incident that took place in Fredericksburg, Virginia. "When we pulled over, they were like, 'What are you guys looking for?' And we gave them the address." She then continued to share what the people in the pickup truck said to them, even following the couple to their final destination.

"They literally said, 'Get your asses out of here!' and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience."

"That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men every day," she continued. "It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn't emotional about it. Seeing that he wasn't very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before."

The Voice judge and Teigen share daughter Luna and son Miles together, with another one on the way. The cookbook author says that while she's trying her best to explain to her children both their privilege and the horrifying things that come along with their skin color being Black, and she admits that she's leaning heavily on Legend to be able to explain the things she can't.

"There are books that I read when I became a mom that would explain to them hard and traumatic situations, but it's really hard to teach them about their privilege; there are no books for that. But regardless of money or status, they're always going to have their skin color." She added, "When it comes to them being treated differently because of their skin, I'm going to look to John for a lot of help with that because while they are Asian and white too, their skin color is Black. We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they'll understand, making it known that it's very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need."