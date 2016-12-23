Chrissy Teigen Gifts ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Dress to a Fan on Twitter

@chrissyteigen but seriously when you’re done with that red dress from this week’s @SpikeLSB can I have it please 😍 — Rebecca Howe (@Rebecca_Howe42) December 23, 2016

Chrissy Teigen is taking over Twitter, and we are all here for it.

On December 22nd, a fan tweeted at the new mom asking her for Teigen’s red velvet mini dress she wore during Lip Sync Battle when she was done.

Teigen responded within minutes saying, “I am done. DM me your address!”

I am done. DM me your address! https://t.co/OjPNk0FBLH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

How sweet is that?!

The internet then went crazy saying things like, “When you’re done with John can I have him please?”

Teigen is known to give fans what they ask for on the social media platforms, just a couple months ago someone tweeted at the star asking for a blender. Once you ask Chrissy Teigen, you shall receive.

Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez gave away a dress she wore to the 2015 Golden Globes Awards and gifted it to a fan for her prom.

There you have it, Twitter is more powerful than you think.

