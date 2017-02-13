Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Their Post-Grammys Playing a Toilet Game

I am gonna die pic.twitter.com/RSsZyDE8L0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

After the 2017 Grammy Awards came the Grammys after parties, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sat those glamorous affairs out, instead choosing to spend their post-show time playing a game that was, well, pretty interesting to say the least.

The pair played a game called “Toilet Trouble,” and it’s just as weird/semi-gross as you’d imagine.

Teigen proceeded to narrate the attempted and eventually successful assembly of the game which, once put together, involved actual running water. The game is a bit reminiscent of the pie-in-the-face game that involves passing around a hand with whipped cream and taking turns moving the handle until someone gets whacked in the face with a bunch of whipped cream, but with a gross toilet twist.

After they got the game together, Teigen and Legend took turns flushing the toy toilet until it sprayed Legend right in the suit.

According to ET, Teigen documented the whole thing on Snapchat in classic Teigen fashion.

Look, all we’re saying is that we are so down with the chill way Teigen and Legend spent their post-Grammy life.

