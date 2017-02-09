Chrissy Metz Opens up About Her ‘Very Mature Relationship’ With Boyfriend

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Chrissy Metz is opening up about her love life!

The actress and her boyfriend Josh Stancil made their red carpet debut at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards party on Jan. 28, PEOPLE reports. The two have been dating for four months and met on the set of This Is Us.

“He’s very mature,” she shares of Stancil, 40. “We’re in a very healthy relationship.”

She originally kept her relationship with Stancil, who is a cameraman on This Is Us, private because “he’s his own person outside of being a boyfriend of mine.” The two previously discussed when they would go public with their relationship.

Metz says, “We [would] communicate: ‘Are you okay that you’re not coming to this event? This is why,’ and he was like, ‘Yes, of course.’ He couldn’t be more understanding [of my lifestyle right now].”

The 36-year-old says it’s important her relationships have good energy. Metz shares that “it’s really mostly about energy — Do I get on with someone? Because looks are going to fade. If I can’t get along with somebody and have a friend, then what’s the point?”

Stancil probably has more than eight things he loves about Chrissy, but here is our list.

