Chris Pratt Takes Over Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram to Leave Flattering Caption on First Photo of Him

Chris Pratt stepped in to help Katherine Schwarzenegger caption a photo of him on Instagram as the couple celebrates their engagement.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have had a whirlwind romance in the last year, but fans have not gotten a lot of chances to see their rapport in action. On Monday, Pratt changed that when he took over Schwarzenegger’s Instagram account, captioning a photo of himself. It showed the actor in a cowboy hat holding a baby lamb.

“I have often wondered why his hands were so rough. Now I know,” read the caption. “He works the farm. He’s a real man.”

It turned out Pratt had written the message himself saracastically, as he went on to explain.

“Katherine asked me what to write so I wrote the above even though it is not true,” the 39-year-old actor went on. “Full disclosure: I have very soft hands. I literally cut my hand today I think, on a lamb. I am from Hollywood. Love, Chris #farmlife.”

Pratt posted his own photo of the baby lamb on his Instagram account. The animal is the latest addition to Pratt’s farm up in Washington state, and he is still pondering a name for the little guy.

“The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine’s Day. I think we’ll call him Cupid,” he wrote. “Good job Mamma!”

In another photo, he showed that Schwarzenegger herself is not squeamish about getting close with the animals. She held Cupid close with a big smile on her face. Pratt wrote another sarcastic caption, acting as if she were modeling the lamb on a runway.

“[Katherine Schwarzenegger] rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb,” he joked. “Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon. #farmlife.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began seeing each other in the spring of 2018. He announced their engagement last month on Instagram, though it is not clear exactly when he popped the question. Pratt recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their relationship, revealing that he has big plans for the future with Schwarzenegger.

“The future? Oh, lots of kids,” said the actor, who already shares 6-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” he went on. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Pratt‘s latest film, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, is in theaters now.