Chris Pratt Not Romancing Emilia Clarke, Despite Tabloid Gossip

Rumors of a Chris Pratt-Emilia Clarke romance are just not true, crushing hopes of Jurassic World and Game of Thrones fans around the web.

Gossip Cop did a thorough vetting of the rumor, which apparently stemmed from a Woman’s Day article.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tabloid watchdog reports that the article, which is not available online, has a headline that caused fans of the stars to get their hopes up for a romance: “Chris Has The Hots For Emilia!”

The piece then goes on to cite an anonymous source, which Gossip Cop brands as “questionable.” This source goes on to convey Pratt’s alleged admiration for the actress, who can also be seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story. They say that he is physically attracted to her and wants to establish a personal connection through dinner.

“He thinks Emilia is totally hot. He’d love to take her out for dinner and see where it goes,” the source says “Now that they’re both single, their mutual friends think they’d make a great match. Chris wants to get to know Emilia better in any way he can!”

This source also adds that Clarke is “everything [he] wants in a girlfriend.”

Gossip Cop then goes on to poke holes into this account.

One key reason this is shot down is that the pair have only been seen around each other one time. As shown below, photographer captured the two in a casual conversation at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, which were held at Warner Bros. Studios Burbank, California, way back on April 9, 2016.

Other shots show the two in a brief conversation, which was taken when Pratt was still with wife Anna Faris, but that is it. The two have seemingly never encountered each other in a public setting since, and there have been no other sources trumping up this alleged affection coming from Pratt.

Furthermore, Pratt, who also stars in Avengers: Infinity War and Guardians of the Galaxy, is reportedly in the midst of courting Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt, 39, and the 28-year-old author have been linked together by multiple reports from reputable outlets and even spotted eating together at a picnic on June 17.

“It’s still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date,” a source told E! News. “They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so.”

As for Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, she is not known to be dating anyone. However, she has been a regular target for false tabloid relationship rumors, such as a recent also-false claim she was dating Brad Pitt.

Neither Pratt nor Clarke have commented on the Woman’s Day report.