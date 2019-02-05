Chris Pratt Dishes on Wedding Plans After Katherine Schwarzenegger Engagement

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt talked about his wedding plans with Katherine Schwarzenegger after announcing their engagement on Instagram last month.

Pratt told Us Weekly at the premiere for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part this weekend that the couple have not “really” started seriously wedding planning. However, they do have an idea for their wedding theme and a target time for the wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing and you know, we’ve got a lot to get done,” Pratt, 39, said. That means the wedding could be on any day between September 2019 and March 2020.

Pratt added that his son Jack, 6, is “so thrilled” about the wedding.

On Jan. 13, Pratt announced the engagement on his Instagram page, with a photo of the couple that showed off the engagement ring he gave Schwarzenegger, 29.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” the former Parks and Recreation star wrote.

The couple were first seen together in June 2018, a year after he and ex-wife Anna Faris announced their split. Faris later endorsed Pratt’s engagement, writing “So happy for you both” on Instagram.

Schwarzenegger is an author and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, who reportedly introduced the couple.

“She’s super happy — and gave me very strict instructions not to talk about it,” Shriver said of her daughter on The Today Show in January. “She said, ‘It’s not your moment.’ I’m like, ‘I’m clear.’ I gave her that line!”

Shriver added, “No one wants to hear from me. It’s not my moment. I know nothing, I say nothing. She wants to have her moment.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger later told Extra‘s Mario Lopez the engagement was “really fantastic.”

“She is so happy, they both are so happy,” the Terminator star said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger called Pratt “fantastic” and a “wonderful guy,” adding, “They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”

Pratt is hoping Jack, his only child with Faris, will soon get siblings. He told Entertainment Tonight he plans to have “lots of kids” with Schwarzenegger and to spend more time “enjoying life.”

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” Pratt said. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part opens on Friday.

Photo credit: Ricky Vigil/GC Images/Getty Images