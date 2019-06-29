Chris Pratt Bares All in Hilarious Post-Honeymoon Sunburn Photo: ‘Suns out Guns Out’

Chris Pratt left nothing to the imagination on Saturday in an Instagram photo showing his rear end — the only part of his backside spared by a brutal sunburn.

Pratt has been away on his honeymoon with Katherine Schwarzenegger, and from the looks of it, he has been having a good time. The Guardians of the Galaxy star must have gotten plenty of sun, as he revealed a photo of his back and arms completely burnt. The injury stopped abruptly at his waistline, but Pratt showed fans a little bit below that for contrast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photo here.

“Suns out guns out,” Pratt wrote. “I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon.”

The picture showed the upper portion of Pratt’s butt, completely uncensored. Friends, fans and followers blushed at the shot, and left comments laughing at Pratt’s flagrant disregard for modesty.

“Crack attack!” wrote sportscaster Jay Glazer.

“I’ve got some goop for that,” joked Gwyneth Paltrow.

A few fans left references to Avengers: Endgame, which contained its fair share of but jokes.

“Forget America’s ass…. It’s time for the galaxy’s glutes,” one fan quipped.

“More like sun’s out, buns out!” added another.

Pratt’s post climbed up over half-a-million likes in less than an hour, as fans delighted in his oversharing. Pratt is known for keeping it real with his fans and staying as down to earth as possible while becoming one of the world’s biggest movie stars at the same time.

Pratt married Schwarzenegger on June 8 in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. They were surrounded by friends and loved ones, including some familiar faces from Pratt’s work on Parks and Recreation, Jurassic World and other huge franchises.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE of the nutpials. “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

The couple reportedly took their honeymoon in Hawaii, where they avoided contact with work and the outside world. They were spotted at a luxury resort in Lanai, although they had time to explore other places on their getaway. They left after Pratt spent Father’s Day with his 6-year-old son Jack, two weeks after the wedding.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in the spring of 2018, not long after Pratt’s divorce from Anna Faris. The former couple remains on good terms, and Faris has even said that she is friendly with Schwarzenegger.