Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Reach Unusual Custody Arrangement in Divorce Settlement

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are taking co-parenting seriously in the midst of their divorce. In the former couple’s divorce settlement, which a judge signed off on Wednesday, they agreed to live no more than five miles apart from each other for the next five years.

A clause in the documents calls for a five-mile rule to stay in place until their 6-year-old son, Jack, finishes the sixth grade, TMZ reports.

If for any reason one of them needs to move further away, they have to give the other party written notice at least three months in advance of the move, according to the documents. Pratt and Faris also must provide 30 days notice if they want to travel out of the country with Jack and “reasonable” advance notice to travel out of the state.

The ex-spouses’ relationship appears to be amicable, given that they were spotted trick-or-treating with Jack and their new significant others, Michael Barrett and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Barrett, a cinematographer, and Faris have been spending a lot of time together after starting to date about a year ago in November 2017. Their relationship reportedly caused some friction at first, as Jack spent Father’s Day with Faris and Barrett. Schwarzenegger and Pratt are reportedly “inseparable” and even said to be on the “fast track” to get engaged.

“Chris has fallen in love with Katherine and has told her that she is the last person he will ever kiss,” a source close to Pratt told Hollywood Life. “They are without a doubt in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.”

The budding relationships come after Pratt and Faris’ lawyer asked a the court to expedite the divorce process so that the stars would not have to go through the backed-up court system and so that they could have an added layer of privacy. The lawyer requested a private judge to handle their case, which TMZ reports is fairly common in celebrity divorce proceedings.

Faris and Pratt signed a pre-nuptial agreement before they got married as well, spelling out the terms of the split from the beginning. They had already determined how their property and assets were going to be divided between them, and sources close to the couple said that the whole process was “totally amicable.”

“Chris is dedicated to co-parenting and he’s a huge support to Anna,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their break wasn’t easy and they both want to be the best parents they can be. Chris is dedicated to juggling career, family and Katherine.”