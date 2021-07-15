Chip Gaines Reveals What 'Spiced up' His Love Life With Wife Joanna

✖

Chip Gaines recently spoke about his love life with his wife, Joanna, and revealed something that "spiced up" things for them. During an interview with Extra, Chip mentioned an anniversary trip he and Joanna took to Mexico this year. It seems the vacation was great for their romantic life, as Chip heaped praise on his wife's swimwear. "Did you see Jo in her bathing suit? What a fox," Chip said, referring to a video Joanna posted on Instagram.

"I zoomed in on that and my eyeballs almost popped out of my head," Chip went on to share. "That’s my wallpaper. If you look at my phone, anytime she calls, it’s her in that bathing suit in Mexico." Chip and Joanna have been married since 2003 and they share five children together. They've always been fairly candid about their relationship, with Chip recently telling Access that divorce "is not really an option for us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines)

"Our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," he went on to say. "I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that honestly ever even comes to mind, and I would say that happened pretty early on in our relationship." Chip explained that he and Joanna have had "multiple opportunities to quit," such as during the housing crises just over a decade ago, but walking away from one another "was just not in our DNA."

"So now I think we’ve taken that and realized it’s like you can’t ever lose if you don’t quit and Jo and I keep showing up day after day," Chip explained. He added that it's not always easy, but they have made a commitment to keep working on their relationship no matter what. "Sometimes it’s right and sometimes it’s not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other," Chip said.

In the couple's business life, they have cause for celebration as they have just launched their own network, Magnolia Network. "From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic," the former Fixer Upper stars said in a press release.

"Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same," they continued. "And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent. To that end, prior to next year’s linear launch, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with discovery+ as we launch MAGNOLIA, a fully immersive digital brand experience."