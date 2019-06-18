Joanna Gaines Celebrates ‘Strongest, Bravest, Funniest’ Dad Chip Gaines on Father’s Day

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines share five children — daughters Ella and Emmie and sons Drake, Duke and Crew — which means that Chip has plenty of experience when it comes to dad life.

On Sunday, Joanna shared an Instagram post honoring her husband for Father’s Day, posting a pair of photos of Chip, one in which he was holding baby crew and one that saw him guide one of his daughters as she looked at something outside through a pair of binoculars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They all look up to you so much @chipgaines,” Joanna’s caption read. “You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well- Happy Father’s Day!”

Joanna also shared a lengthy post paying tribute to her own dad, Jerry Stevens, with the designer uploading a photo of Stevens standing by a potted plant.

“Happy Father’s Day to the plant daddy of all plant daddy’s,” Joanna’s post began. “I got my love for plants from this man- he has taught me that determination and hard work with a mix of patience and grace can not only help in the garden but also with family, business and life.”

The Fixer Upper star added that she worked at her dad’s tire shop for 10 years, and while she originally thought she would take over the business, life had other plans for her. Joanna admitted that she was initially scared of her dad’s reaction, but that her father encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“Once I met Chip I started realizing I had some hidden dreams in my heart but was scared to let my dad down,” she recalled. “When he got wind that I was ready for something else he quickly sat me down and told me to go for it and do what my heart was telling me to do.”

“I’m thankful for all the things you’ve taught me Dad- you were determined and worked so hard for your three daughters, you loved us with great patience and grace,” Joanna concluded. “And I love it that every time I smell tires I think of you and the good ol’ days (and now that you work here with me you have to admit it’s a lot nicer to come home smelling like candles). I love you so much Dad, Happy Father’s Day!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Larry Busacca