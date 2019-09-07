Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Gets Engaged, and Here’s What Fans Think

Talinda Bennington, the widow of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, just revealed a surprise engagement, and fans are weighing in. The rockstar died by suicide July 20, 2017, meaning this news comes just two years after his passing. Bennington has remained involved with keeping Chester’s legacy alive ever since, and Linkin Park fans have remained devoted to that cause as well. So, it is clear that Bennington was bracing for the worst with this surprise engagement, as so fans would obviously find an issue with moving on from him.

“Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F.,” she wrote. “I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy, that a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms.

“I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein. To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love. Thank you ALL for you continued love and support.”

However, reaction to the reveal was actually pretty positive. Most fans were just glad to see her happy and in a blossoming relationship in the wake of the tragic death of the “In the End” singer.

Some did note how they were a bit uncomfortable with the thought of Bennington moving on romantically, but they ultimately came around to the engagement.

I’ve lost my 1st boyfriend when I was 18. We were 2gether for 4 years. When I was 19 I met my boyfriend and now we are together for 10 years. I’m honest it will be different for us to see you not with C BUT you deserve to be happy and that’s all that matters! Welcome Michael!❤️ — Dominique LP (@DomiLovesLP) September 7, 2019

I feel the same… It hurts somehow… But Tali, you deserve a life with love, fun and sunshine! Chester would want that, too! Thank you for still fighting for Chester! We love you! — chrissi (@blisslessly) September 7, 2019

I’m so very happy for you T. you deserve to be loved and give love, you deserve to be happy and you deserve to find light after darkness. I hope he treats you and your family well, that’s the most important thing. congratulations Talinda. ❤❤ — Alasia (@Just_Alasia) September 6, 2019

Bennington and Chester share three children together, 13-year-old Tyler Lee and 7-year-old twins Lilly and Lila.

Chester’s mother Susan Eubanks nor his Linkin Park bandmates have commented on the engagement news.

