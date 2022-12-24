Cher Reportedly Wants to Get Married Again

Cher may be tying the knot again soon with her hot younger new beau. The "Believe" singer has been dating music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards for some time now, and despite the icon being 40 years his senior, she insists they are a good match. The 76-year-old performer gushed over AE during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month. "On paper it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great," she told Clarkson. "He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. But he's very kind, he's very smart. He's very talented, and he's really funny so, and I think he's quite handsome." She previously tweeted of the 36-year-old: "He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He's Consistent one, I'm The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

As for why they work well together, Cher says AE makes her laugh. She also says dating men in her age range hasn't worked for her in the past. "If I hadn't met younger men in my life I would've never had a date," she added in her interview with Clarkson. "Older men just didn't like me all that much. ... Younger men don't care if you're, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

Close friends have reported warned her about dating a man so much younger, but Cher says she knows what she's doing. According to sources who spoke with Radar Online, Cher is seeing wedding bells.

"Cher is head over heels in love," a source said. "She knows she doesn't have much time left anymore to find 'the one' and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance and she isn't going to let it pass her by."

The source added: "Of course, her friends are worried. Whenever there is a 40-year-old and $400 million gap between two people, you have concerns!" But they trust Cher's judgment with one adding, "She isn't stupid."

AE was previously engaged to Amber Rose. They split after he cheated.