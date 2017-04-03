Check out the Insane Engagement Ring John Cena Gave Nikki Bella

A post shared by JohnCenaCrews (@johncenacrews) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

John Cena knows how to pick to a dazzling engagement ring!

The WWE star proposed to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella, 33, during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2. Cena, 39, got down on one knee and presented the eye-popping, round-cut center stone set ring with a thick, diamond-studded band of either platinum or white gold, Us Weekly reports.

Diamond expert Michael O’Connor told Stylish that the “ring is a classic style with a ‘sporty twist,’ making it perfect for Nikki.”

He added, “The style is a classic solitaire resting upon a band of diamonds. What gives the ring the sporty twist is that the center diamond is held with six prongs — as opposed to four prongs — to keep it safer. The same is true of the channel-set band. The channel setting modernizes the look but also keeps the diamonds safer, because they are set deeper into a channel, without prongs, which is perfect for a more active woman.”

O’Connor says the center diamond “appears to be approximately 4 carats, which would put the value of the dazzler around $85,000.”

I never thought I would use this emoji 💍❤ A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I’ll never, ever forget this moment! A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

