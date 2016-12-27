Charlie Sheen Turns 51 With Ex Wife Denise Richards, His Daughters and Macklemore

The birthday bunch A photo posted by Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) on Sep 4, 2016 at 12:44pm PDT

These days Charlie Sheen looks like he’s enjoying every minute with his family despite the child support issues he was fighting with his ex-wife Denise Richards. To celebrate his 51st birthday, he gathered his 12-year-old and 11-year-old together along with mom Denise to attend a Macklemore show.

Sheen shared a photo of his family on Instagram posing in front of a private jet along with his friend Tony Todd.

At the Bumbershoot festival in Seattle, Washington, Sheen was brought up on stage of Mackelmore and Ryan Lewis’ show.

Sheen must be a big fan of the band having previously joined them at an L.A. show, to get the crowd going with some more of his dance moves.

While he may be battling HIV, Sheen has tried to have a good attitude about it, dancing off his worries and moving on to bigger and better things in life.

“My partying days are behind me. My philanthropic days are ahead of me.”

We’re happy to see he’s happy in these photos. Keep making us smile Charlie!