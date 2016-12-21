Charlie Hunnam Ignored His Girlfriend for Months: Find out How He Made It up to Her

(Photo: Twitter / @POPSUGAR)

Charlie Hunnam ignored his girlfriend for five months while filming a movie and somehow still managed to win her back.

The actor was filming The Lost City of Z in Colombia last year and was without communication the entire time, E! News reports. This made it very difficult for him and his longtime girlfriend, Morgana McNeils.

He tried writing her letters, but they never got to her so he ended up cutting off all communication between the two.

“We went to Colombia, and the mail system doesn’t really work very well,” Hunnam explaines to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s completely unreliable. I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and things she was saying that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before.”

He took the communication silence as a time for him to focus on his role, which he says “makes me sound like a total bastard, appropriately so, but I was very apologetic.”

When he was done filming the movie, he realized he needed to do something to make things better with McNeils.

“I had the benefit of shooting in Colombia, where they have rather lovely and somewhat cheap emeralds,” Hunnam admitted. “My girlfriend is a jewelry designer, so I was able to come back with an appropriately sized gift. It didn’t remedy all of the trouble I was in, but it got me halfway there.”

