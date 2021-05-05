Danny Trejo on His 'Sons of Anarchy' Run and How Charlie Hunnam Is the 'Nicest' Guy (Exclusive)

✖

Danny Trejo has a long list of successes in Hollywood after starring in films like Heat and Machete. TV fans will remember one of this memorable successes was his run on FX's Sons of Anarchy, which he describes as "so much fun" to work on. During an interview with PopCulture.com, Trejo not only recalled the time he was on the series in 2011 and 2012 but had nothing but great things to say about the series' star Charlie Hunnam. "That was so much fun, and I gotta tell you something, Charlie [...] he's one of the nicest guys in the world," Trejo said.

Trejo continued to detail the time Hunnam showed up to his birthday party and joked that after his neighbors witnessed the star celebrating with the legendary actor, they always want to stop by his parties now in hopes of maybe seeing Hunnam again. "In fact, I had a party at my house," the 76-year-old said before adding that he invited Hunnam for the birthday celebration. "And he showed up! He showed up, but so now [that] my neighbors saw, so now I have a party at my house [and] all my neighbors are coming over."

While fans are used to seeing Trejo play more serious roles, he had his chance to shine in a new light when he took the stage on The Masked Singer. The actor stepped out on a limb and sang in front of an audience despite the fact that he doesn't consider himself a singer. Trejo was disguised as the Raccoon, and it's because of that costume he decided to say yes at the opportunity. "At first, I thought it was silly," he confessed before learning what he would be disguised as. "I thought, 'OK, I'll do it! And then it was like, so much fun! I don't think I've ever been that free on a set of any kind because you had a mask on, right? So it was just so much fun."

In the meantime, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Trejo has partnered with Tostitos to honor their 5 Ways to Cinco, which encourages fans to make their celebration unforgettable this year. Since everyone was forced to stay quarantined during 2020 for the holiday, this year Trejo is excited to celebrate with family ahead of his birthday on May 16.