Charlie Hunnam Teases His Next Huge Project

Charlie Hunnam is still licking his wounds and healing up after some tough projects in recent months. The Sons of Anarchy alum is dealing with an injury from one of his latest projects with director Zack Snyder. He's also bruised and beaten from his role in Shantaram on Apple TV+, struggling with his accent in between the pain.

That might be a small part of motivating Hunnam's upcoming mini-series project that he's writing himself. During an appearance on Sirius XM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Hunnam detailed his goals with the new series and how he wants to shake up his own value system within.

"What I'm most interested in exploring is broken value structures. How we sort of put a lot of emphasis into status, wealth, you know, beauty as opposed to you know, feeling, you know self-determination theory. Do you know- it's sort of, it, it, it states that human beings need three basic things to be happy. To feel competent at what they do, to feel connected to others and to feel like they have basic freedom over the trajectory of their life," Hunnam explains. "And those are intrinsic values that far outweigh extrinsic values of status, wealth, and... And so I am thinking of playing myself in a version of making the mistake of putting my value system, of inverting my value system."

So while he's playing with some higher concepts in his own work, his physical form is still quite beat up due to Shantaram and due to his serious injury while filming Rebel Moon. The Zack Snyder feature is set to release in the near future, but it will take a bit longer for Hunnam to heal entirely from his time filming.

"I have a totally exploded S1 and S2 that are torn wide open, a hundred percent dehydrated," Hunnam said. "It's going to take two years to heal and I have a 40 percent tear on the ligament on the right side that holds my spinal column in place."

The [S1] deals with the "hips and the groin area" of the body, while the back of the thighs is labeled as the [S2]. He also makes clear that he's past getting injured and sucking it up as he moves forward.

"I am getting to a point where I'm less tolerant of getting injured and more eager to try and figure out ways to avoid that and mitigate that moving forward," Hunnam says. "But the intrepid nature of these experiences go hand in hand with the stories that I'm drawn to, so it kind of goes with the territory."