Channing Tatum Wants to Be Girlfriend Jessie J’s ‘Stress Snack’

Channing Tatum and Jessie J aren’t afraid to get flirty with each other on social media, and the couple was at it again this week when Jessie J shared an Instagram post admitting she was a bit stressed out.

The now-deleted post featured a black-and-white photo of the musician wearing a sheer black dress, her arms stretched out as she stood in a field.

“This picture is the opposite of my mood,” she wrote in the caption. “Stressy J. Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack.”

Tatum soon appeared in the comments, writing, “Can I be the snack?” along with a raising-hand emoji.

Jessie J and Tatum were recently spotted taking their affection public when the duo took a trip to Disneyland in California this month. The pair was photographed enjoying the park together, with Jessie J giving her boyfriend a hug from behind at one point.

It was confirmed in October 2018 that the pair were dating, and they were photographed together for the first time in March during a trip to London to visit Jessie J’s friends and family.

“It was their first trip together to England as a couple,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They seem pretty serious.”

The insider added that the couple had also been spending time in Los Angeles with Tatum’s 5-year-old daughter, Everly, who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Also in March, Tatum posted a black-and-white photo of Jessie J on his Instagram page to with her a happy birthday.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.”

In November, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Tatum and Jessie J have a mutual support for one another.

“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way,” the source said. “He has described her as ‘all goodness’ and told his friends she is such ‘a super talent.’ He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him.”

“Jessie J has had some very difficult relationships in the past, men who haven’t been supportive, and she even sings about them in her music,” the insider continued. “This relationship is everything she has been searching for and she deserves it. Channing genuinely believes in her. Her friends are so happy because they see a positive change in her.”

