Channing Tatum’s Friends Shame Him for Taking Daughter to Jessie J Concert

Channing Tatum brought his daughter, Everly, to one of his new girlfriend’s concerts this week, and his friends were reportedly not pleased.

Tatum shares 5-year-old Everly with his estranged wife, Jenna Dewan. The two have made it clear that they are on good terms, and they are committed to co-parenting. Still, Tatum is growing closer with his new girlfriend, Jessie J, and sources close to his family have told The Blast that they were concerned to see him taking Everly to one of Jessie’s concerts on a Thursday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show was held at The Wiltern in Hollywood, California. Friends of both Tatum and Dewan felt that it was an inappropriate outing for Everly. Not only did it keep the youngster up well past her usual bed time, but it exposed her to some adult music she may not have been ready for. Jessie J’s songs often deal with suggestive and sexual themes.

Sources reportedly worried that Tatum was not thinking clearly when he brought Everly with him to the concert, as “it seems like he is partying.” They stressed that they did not want to pass judgement on Jessie, but feared that Everly might not have been Tatum’s main priority that night.

Photos from the night show Everly with a big pair of protective earmuffs on, so that the sound would not damage her developing ears. She sat on Tatum’s lap and clapped along, looking at least on the outside like she was enjoying herself.

Tatum, 38, has reportedly been going out of his way to see Jessie J, 30, live whenever possible. The couple was first romantically linked last month, and sources have told PEOPLE that he is already going out of his way to see her shows.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” am insider said. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

The news comes just over a week after Dewan officially filed for divorce. She, too, is in a new relationship, with Broadway star Steve Kazee. The two were seen together in Palm Springs, California this week for Kazee’s 43rd birthday, but insiders said they have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their split back in April, but they have taken their time making it a reality. They made the announcement in a shared statement on social media, asking fans to ignore the rumor mill and trust they are still dedicated co-parents and friends.