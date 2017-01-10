Channing Tatum Reveals Nude Photo of Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum in Bed

Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌 A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Channing Tatum posted an entirely nude snap of his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, on social media, and the Internet is freaking out. On Sunday night, the 36-year-old actor shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram showing his wife and former Step Up co-star lying in bed as the side of her naked body is entirely exposed.

Tatum posted the photo with the caption: “Nap time = The Best Time,” followed by several emojis.

As you might imagine, the Magic Mike star’s Instagram followers showered the post with more than 371,000 likes, and almost 5,000 comments. However, there was quite a mixed reaction after the photo landed on social media.

Instagram user Meagan Meredith commented: “Such a beautiful candid photo! I love to see a man who takes a moment and captures what he truly loves in life!”

While some social media users thought the snap captured a tender moment, others found the post to be inappropriate.

Instagrammer Lauraloops wrote: “Why show the world your naked wife ?! That should be kept private…”

Others have left comments in Tatum’s defense.

“I don’t see why people have an issue with this pic. You can’t see anything and it’s actually so beautiful. I’d much rather see this kind of pic than the vulgar sh– other celebs post!” aradhs13 wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Tatum has shown off his beautiful wife on social media. On Jenna’s birthday, Tatum posted a totally sappy, but completely adorable message for her.

Tatum posted a photo showing hugging Jenna in some tropical location while standing underneath a rainbow. He shared the picture on Instagram with the caption: “@jennaldewan I’m not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby!”

What was your reaction after seeing this photo?

