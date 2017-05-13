Channing Tatum Wins Mother’s Day With His Note to Wife

A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on May 8, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

Channing Tatum took time Sunday to let the world know how much he honors wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s role as mother to their two-year-old daughter, Everly.

He posted a photo to Instagram of Jenna holding Everly, just days after giving birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing,” he wrote. “She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love.”

Tatum goes on to quote Theodore Hesburgh, “The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.” He said, “…there are a lot of important things in being a father. Who knows what the most important thing is? All I know is that in my case this is pretty high on my list.”

Jenna also marked Mother’s Day with an Instagram post of her and a sleeping baby Everly. “Becoming a mother is the most amazing journey of my life,” she wrote. “The love that I have for this little soul is beyond explanation and humbles me every day.”