Watch Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s Possible First Meeting at the MTV Movie Awards in 2015

Channing Tatum and Jessie J knew each other long before they struck up a romantic relationship following his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The two apparently met at the 2015 MTV Music Awards when Tatum won the award for Best Comedic Performance for 22 Jump Street. Jessie J and Mark Wahlberg presented the award, exchanging in a funny bit about Jessie J’s accent before moving on and announcing Tatum as the winner.

After Jessie J announces Tatum’s name, he heads up onstage, gives her and Wahlberg a quick hug and makes a speedy, humble speech. It’s not clear if it’s the first time that he and his future girlfriend met, but it’s possible.

Tatum seemed to confirm his relationship with Jessie J, which had been rumored for a few weeks, last week when he gushed over her on social media after attending one of her concerts.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” Tatum tweeted alongside a photo of the crowd as the singer performed onstage at the London venue.

This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow. pic.twitter.com/9aK3bNebrn — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 14, 2018

The Magic Mike actor was likely referring to Jessie J‘s revelation that she can’t have children, which came during the show when she told fans about the writing process behind her song, “Four Letter Word.”

“So four years ago, I was told that I couldn’t have children,” she told the audience. “And it’s OK, I’m going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, ‘Oh hell no.’”

She went on, telling fans that she told her story to exemplify herself as one of the millions who struggle with infertility.

“And I don’t tell you guys for sympathy. I’m one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can’t become something that defines us,” she continued. “But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.”

“So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it, or have lost a child, then please know you are not alone in your pain,” the 30-year-old said before starting the song.

Later, on Instagram, she said that she hasn’t given up on starting a family. In a series of Instagram Stories, she told fans she is making changes to her everyday life to make conceiving a child easier.

“After explaining the meaning of my song ‘Four Letter Word’ on stage during this tour, the love and support I have received have been overwhelming. Thank you,” the pop star wrote. “I was told 4 years ago I won’t be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication. I refused the hysterectomy and I’m off all medication through natural medicine and diet change.”

She continued, “I haven’t given up hope. I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow.”