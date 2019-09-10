Channing Tatum and Jessi J Cozy up for Outdoor Movie Date

Just ahead of their one-year anniversary, Channing Tatum and Jessie J enjoyed a movie date night. On Saturday, Sept. 7, the couple were joined by friends at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles to catch Cinespia’s screening of Blade Runner. The rare public outing came just weeks after both Tatum and Jessie announced that they were taking a break from social media.

To catch the 1982 sci-fi flick, the duo dressed casually, photos from the night showing Tatum dressed in all black while his “Domino” singer girlfriend wore a white hoodie and gray plaid pants.

Also at the Saturday screening, which was hosted by Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime Video, were Riverdale couple Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, and Zoey Deutch and her boyfriend, Dylan Hayes. Sisters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, and model Hari Nef also attended the event.

Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, were first linked in October of 2018 after a source claimed that they had already been dating for “a couple of months.” They didn’t make their relationship public until March of this year, when Tatum posted to Instagram about sitting in the audience for one of Jessie’s concerts. In the months since, things between the couple seem to be getting serious.

In early August, sources told The Sun that Tatum had moved to London to live with his girlfriend. The sources alleged that Tatum and Jessie J were renting a mansion together in Suffolk, which allows them to “enjoy the peace and tranquility of the countryside.”

“Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength,” a source close to the British singer told the outlet. “They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they’re in the UK they find London quite intense to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the countryside. The property they’ve been using suits them down to the ground as it’s not too far from London, but it’s really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together.”

The property, which reportedly neighbors the home of supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her movie director husband Matthew Vaughn, is said to have a pool, tennis court, and “vast gardens.”

At the time, it was reported that Tatum was intending to split his time between the UK and Los Angeles, where his 6-year-old daughter Everly lives with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 38. Neither Tatum nor Jessie J have confirmed the rumors.