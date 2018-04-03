Details on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Reported Make or Break Vacation

Four months before announcing their separation, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum took a vacation to Los Cabos that in hindsight seems like it could be a make-or-break trip to help patch together a relationship that is “taking us on different paths for now.”

The couple, who met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married three years later, announced they were separating in a joint statement on Monday.

But back in December, the couple headed on an adult-only trip to Mexico without their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum reportedly planned the trip around his wife’s 37th birthday, with Dewan sharing Instagram photos throughout the trip. The two enjoyed lazy days by the ocean in a luxurious private house on the beach and fun nights drinking cocktails.

In one photo, Dewan posed for her husband on the beach in a plunging black swimsuit and white hat. She sat atop what looks like a sandcastle and can be seen grinning beneath the brim of her hat.

“Part of your world,” she wrote in the caption, quoting The Little Mermaid.

In another steamy photo, she posed in front of a pool from inside their plush oceanfront pad, showing off her toned body in the deep plunge swimsuit.

“Birthday Suit,” she captioned the sultry image.

In a third photo shared from the trip, Dewan posted a sweet snap of herself standing next to a “Happy Birthday Jenna” message written in the sand, a sweet gesture organized by Tatum.

She stands beside the design in front of the sparkling blue waters in the same black swimsuit and holding a cover-up above her head. In the foreground, two lounge chairs sit beneath a beach umbrella.

Alongside the happy-looking photo, the dancer and actress noted that it had been a “challenging” year.

“This year has been one i will never forget. Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time,” she wrote in the caption. “But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. thank you all for my birthday wishes!!”

While on the trip, Tatum shared his own birthday tribute to his wife, writing that she is “one more year beautiful” and alluding to a transformation.

“This creature is one more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic,” Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Dewan emerging from water. “Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And i am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love.”

Despite their happy Instagrams, the vacation didn’t seem able to mend the couple’s nearly nine-year marriage. The actors announced the split by posting matching statements via their respective social media accounts Monday night, insisting they remain “two best friends” but accept they are “on different paths for now.”

The parents say they will remain “loving dedicated parents” amid the split.

The couple was last seen together at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where Tatum stopped by to promote the animated film Smallfoot.

In a recent interview with Health magazine, the World of Dance host said she did not like hearing people call her marriage and life “perfect” because it is impossible to be truly perfect.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect. I think there are such things as great fits,” the dancer said.

She continued, “It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa. But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”