Watch Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in Flirty ‘Step Up’ Audition

While we’re busy crying over Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s separation announcement, it might break our hearts even more to watch the video of when they first met.

The couple, who met while filming the 2006 romantic drama Step Up, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage Monday.

But there’s no denying the chemistry the two had when they first met while auditioning for the dance film. In a clip of the audition video Dewan shared last year, the couple can’t stop flirting with one another, leaving no question as to why they were cast as one another’s love interest.

At one point, Dewan teased her future husband for lying about his dancing abilities. “Oh, stop it right now. You said, ‘I don’t know how to dance,’” she told him.

“Please watch how many times I giggle and laugh, it’s very cute,” Dewan said as she introduced the audition.

At the time the audition tape was released, fans declared the footage proof of love at first sight, noting the sparks that flew almost immediately between the two.

But nothing gold can stay.

The two went further into the details behind their split in a statement they posted to social media.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Photo credit: YouTube/Jenna Dewan