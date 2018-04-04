Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Reportedly Still Living Together After Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may be separated, but they are reportedly still living in the same house.

Although Tatum and Dewan announced their split after nine years of marriage, inside sources who spoke exclusively with Us Weekly report that not only is the couple maintaining a friendship, but they are also still living in the same house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” an inside source told the publication.

Another source close to the couple, who met in 2006 while filming Step Up, said that Dewan and Tatum’s split was a long time coming.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” the source said. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

The pair, who married in 2009 and share 4-year-old daughter Everly, announced their split in a joint statement on Twitter.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement reads.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Dewan and Tatum now face the arduous task of dividing their assets.

Tatum likely made about $60 million for his various film roles in 2013, and about $29 million in 2015. In the last year, Tatum has also been promoting his own vodka brand, known as Born and Bred. His net worth is estimated at between $60 million and $80 million.

Meanwhile, Dewan has seen a number of big successes since their 2006 on-camera meet-cute. She has worked steadily as an actress on movies and TV shows, including American Horror Story and Supergirl, and she has transitioned more into the business side of entertainment, working as a producer on the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water.

The couple will have to decide who moves out of their 6.45 million house in Beverly Hills, California, which they purchased in 2015. The six-bedroom house includes a pool, a spacious entertainment room and a 1-acre plot.