Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Fans Revisit ‘Step Up’ Amid Split

Watching Step Up will never be the same.

After stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced Monday they were splitting up after nearly nine years of marriage, fans are lamenting the death of the love which sparked on the set of the 2006 romantic dance movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement posted on social media. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Fans of the couple have since declared love “dead” and are planning to either mourn the loss of the couple or protest their separation by doing a group re-watch of the romance movie.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. Love is dead. Step Up is ruined. April is cancelled. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) April 3, 2018

Channing & Jenna Tatums quote about their split 😭 gonna go watch Step Up & cry my lil eyes out pic.twitter.com/CEslsCyItA — b 👩🏻‍💻 (@biancalcordero) April 3, 2018

Refuse to accept this. will be watching Step Up a thousand more times https://t.co/asUHT2c6MS — Catherine Manning (@cmanning5) April 3, 2018

Anyone else want to watch Step Up, eat ice cream, and cry? #ChanAndJennaForever — Rebecca Stowe (@beccastowesays) April 3, 2018

well great now i can’t watch step up EVER AGAIN :’( https://t.co/KLUk0X1otx — lizzie (@_eliiiizabeth) April 3, 2018

How tf am I suppose to watch Step Up again knowing they’re not together :// https://t.co/hhQstEMUwQ — Bridge (@BridgetCruzz) April 3, 2018

Someone hold me while I sob through Step Up. Everything is terrible. https://t.co/KNtbPdT2bG — M. Stags (@meganstags) April 3, 2018

Photo credit: Wikipedia