Channing Tatum ‘Definitely Misses’ Jenna Dewan, Source Says

Channing Tatum has been stepping out without his wedding ring, but that does not mean he has totally moved on from estranged wife Jenna Dewan.

Sources spoke out to Us Weekly and revealed that the Magic Mike actor is missing his ex in the wake of their separation.

“Channing definitely misses Jenna,” the source said.

As for Dewan, the source offered a slightly different outlook. Dewan has apparently been swamped as of late with work, but is apparently in a good place.

“Jenna has a crazy work schedule right now and is feeling good and has a lot going on,” the source said.

The couple, who met while filming Step Up, apparently ended things on a good note with there being very little drama surrounding the decision.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” another source told Us. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

This read of the situation comes as little surprise based on the couple’s words when they announced the breakup.

The pair, who had been married since 2009, took to social media to reveal they were parting ways. In the joint statement, they pressed that they still had love for another, but they needed space.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

They continued, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The couple have began making public appearances this weekend, and they have been taking other small steps forward. Dewan appeared at the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City on Friday night, and Tatum will appear as the celebrity grand marshal at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama near Birmingham, Alabama.

As previously mentioned, Tatum has taken off his wedding ring as he goes out in public. Dewan removed “Tatum” from all her social media handles. She also took to Instagram for a revealing lingerie post, signalling that her posting would go back to normal.