Channing Tatum Fawns Over Jessie J as She Rocks ‘Hot’ Gas Station Look

Channing Tatum and Jessie J‘s relationship appears to be back on track following a brief split at the end of 2019. In a new Instagram photo that he posted on Tuesday, Tatum even showcased just how good things are going between the two as they head out on a little journey.

On Instagram, Tatum posted a photo of his girlfriend posing in the passenger’s seat of an RV that they’re traveling in. He told his followers that he even picked out the gear that she was wearing in the cute snap.

“She some how pulls off looking hot in an RV with faux fur gas station hat i bought her as a joke. (Also can you believe i found a vegan friendly hat in a gas station),” he captioned the post.

After over a year of dating, Tatum and Jessie called it quits in December. But, it wasn’t long before the pair reunited. In late January, E! News reported that the couple was officially an item once again, with a source noting that they were “fully back together.”

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” the source added.

Shortly after it was reported that they were back together, Tatum posted a photo of him and Jessie that, ultimately, led to a little bit of drama tying back to his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. His photo, a selfie of him and the singer, was positively received by many of his followers, but one user commented, “Jenna looks better than you.”

In response to their message, Tatum did not hold back as he replied in order to defend his girlfriend.

“hey Alex I don’t usually address s— like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as the rest of them,” Tatum began, per Comments by Celebs. “why don’t you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hating person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” he continued. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Tatum later penned another message in order to clarify that he wasn’t trying to “start s—” with anyone, especially his ex.

“And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s— around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else,” he wrote. “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s— to start s— wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”