Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Can’t Stop Gushing Over Each Other at ‘Magic Mike Live’

Leave it to Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum to turn a live strip show into a chance for adorable romance.

ET chatted with the couple at the opening night of Magic Mike Live show at the Hard Rock Hotel. Naturally, they couldn’t stop fawning over one another. Clearly the fact that a whole host of men were about to be taking their clothing off on stage did not phase the ooey gooey in these two lovebirds.

“Oh my God, I’m so proud. I’m so proud because this is a big feat,” Dewan Tatum said of her husband’s involvement with the show. “I mean, to open a show like this and for him to create this, direct this, have this vision… what’s so wonderful about it is it’s a really fun, crazy awesome show, and obviously it’s sexy.”

The gushing didn’t stop there.

“There’s incredible sexy dancers and men, but the intention with it is really beautiful,” she continued. “It’s like asking women to ask for more for themselves. It’s creating sort of an empowering feeling, and that’s what I’m the most proud of.”

Tatum said for once he wasn’t nervous about the premiere and talked about how believes it’s more than just a bunch of guys stripping down and getting sexy.

“I want people to see it because I think it’s actually good medicine for the world, good medicine for men and women to experience together for each other for their own lives,” he said. “Not just to, like, come and get entertained. Like, yeah, of course, come and get entertained, but it’s more than that.”

When the couple was asked when they find each other sexiest, Tatum might as well have just melted all the hearts in America with his answer.

“24/7,” Channing said of the brunette beauty. “And if I knew how many seconds were in the day, I’d say that.”

When Dewan Tatum quipped back, “But out of the 24/7, I know what you’re gonna say — ‘When you got no makeup on,” Tatum’s return response was equally swoon-worthy.

“That’s actually true,” he confirmed. “This is all good and all great. I like her when she’s in sweatpants and a T-shirt.”

All we can hope for is to find a love like the Tatums have in life.

