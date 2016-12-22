Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Daughter Has the Cutest Christmas List

(Photo: Twitter / @enewsvideo)

Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum‘s adorable daughter Everly is really getting into the Christmas spirit in true 3-year-old fashion.

Dewan Tatum posted a cute snap of the young one’s handwritten wish list to Santa on Thursday and it’s everything we would expect. The hardcore Disney fan wants Rapunzel and Tiana princess dresses, Frozen‘s Elsa candy and “glitter for the fairies.”

Don’t we all, Everly?

Priceless 😍😂 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

Other gift requests include a new swing set, rainbow glitter, a purple stop sign and a sign for the trees (yeah, we aren’t sure either). She has one important condition on her list, however, a big “maybe,” after her suggestion for “new rocks and treasures and sea animals.”

Everly ends her note by insisting that she’s been “mostly good.”

Her very amused mama captioned the photo with one word that says it all, “priceless.”

Now the real question — will Santa Claus come through?!