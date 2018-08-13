Supermodel Chanel Iman Welcomes Daughter With NFL Star Husband

Chanel Iman and husband Sterling Shepard have welcomed their first child together, daughter Cali Clay.

The model announced her daughter’s birth with an Instagram photo of herself and Shepard cradling their baby girl in a hospital bed.

“You were worth every push every contraction!” Iman wrote. “Welcome to our world.”

She later posted a second snap from a different angle offering a better look at baby Cali’s face, with Iman’s caption revealing her daughter’s name, Cali Clay Shepard, and her birth date, August 10.

Shepard shared the same photo on his own account, writing, “Everything I do is for you two. My world!”

The proud parents have already scooped up an Instagram handle for their daughter, with the infant’s account featuring both of the photos her mom shared from the hospital.

Iman had been sharing photos throughout her pregnancy, including snaps from her baby shower in June.

Iman, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, and Shepard, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, married in March at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles after Shepard popped the question in December 2017.

“A night full of tears of happiness,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

The couple announced Iman’s pregnancy in May.

“Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one,” the couple told E! News at the time. “We are truly blessed!”

In June, Iman told PEOPLE that her first trimester hadn’t been the easiest.

“My pregnancy has been amazing. I’m just super anxious to meet my baby,” she said. “But the first term actually was very difficult. It was a struggle. I was super sick.”

Shepard told the New York Post that he had even discussed a possible paternity leave with his coach. The Giants’ first preseason game is scheduled for August 17.

“I talked to coach about it a while ago, and he was like, ‘We’ll see if we can get you a day off or something,’ ” the athlete said. “I don’t want to be away from the guys, but that type of stuff, you have to be there for that.

“I’m super excited about it. On game days, I see guys … they have their babies down there, and it’s a warm feeling when you see that. I’m looking forward to it…. I can’t wait.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chaneliman