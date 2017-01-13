Celine Dion Shares Rare Family Photo of Her Sons With Much Shorter Hair

Celine Dion’s little boys are growing up right before our eyes.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer shared a family photo on Instagram with all three sons decked out in Christmas pajamas.

“Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!” the singer wrote alongside the photo.

Dion spent the holidays in Montana on a ski trip with her family. This was Dion’s first trip to Montana without her late husband, Rene Angelil, who passed away last January of throat cancer.

“He put something magic into that snow, into those mountains, and every time we go down, I go down with him,” she said during an interview with Page Six. “My children go down thinking about him. Every time I take the lift to go up, I feel closer to him.”

Family time in Disneyland for the twins’ 6th birthday! Un beau moment passé en famille à Disneyland pour le 6e anniversaire des jumeaux! #FunTimes #HappiestPlaceonEarth – Team Céline 🎉🎈🎁 Photo credit: @Denisetruscello A photo posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 27, 2016 at 12:54pm PDT

The twins also are donning shorter hair after being photographed in Disneyland with waist-long hair, it seems as though they have opted for a shorter cut. Their famous mom also hopped on the bandwagon stepping out with a lighter tint to her hair.

