You Won’t Believe These 7 Sexy Celeb PDA Moments Actually Happened

Whether these stars are in new, shiny relationships or are married with kids, we never tire of a little celeb affection.

While many of us do not take too kindly to random couples making out (or practically fondling each other) at the park, it’s always different when our favorite celeb couples swing into action.

Sure, it’s a double standard, but we just can’t deny that their PDA is just too cute to pass up. Plus, there’s just something oh-so humanizing about seeing a couple of superstars cozy up to one another.

Check out these hottest celebrity PDA moments ahead!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

If there’s any celebrity couple who knows how to make a splash, it’s Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The couple, who has been married for three years and has two children together, has been making headlines together since they started dating in 2012. They’re no strangers to grand gestures, either; whether it’s the time Kim rented out the Staples Center for Kanye’s 38th birthday, or the time Kanye proposed to Kim on her birthday at San Francisco’s AT&T Park, this couple’s motto seems to be “the bigger the better.”

These two definitely don’t limit their love to behind closed doors — that much is evident from Kim’s PDA-filled snaps.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson once listed “sex” as the main reason she feels so confident about her figure. And judging by the sexy Instagram pics of her and hubby Eric Johnson, we’re betting she’s being pretty honest.

It starts innocently enough with a smooch on the lips, but we know more goes on behind the scenes. Simpson even told Extra that she and Johnson schedule “make-out dates.”

“We do do dates, but it’s more like couch dates, make-out dates,” she said. “Who needs food?”

Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Before Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan broke up, the two insanely talented professional dancers were very in touch with their sexuality and were not shy to hide it on social media.

“We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body,” Jenna told Cosmopolitan. “It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

We’re swooning at the idea of these two stars reimagined as a mermaid and sailor duo. Add in a picturesque sunset and that kiss on the beach doesn’t get much more romantic.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is seriously in love with husband Kroy Biermann, and the reality star sometimes has a hard time keeping her hands off her man, much to the dismay of her kids.

The Don’t Be Tardy star even got handsy with her husband in a now-infamous Valentine’s Day photo, with the mom of six playfully grabbing her husband’s crotch and grossing out her 19-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann in the process.

“Goodbye,” Brielle said later in a video on Snapchat. “What the f—!” She also captioned the moment, “WTF.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

When it comes to relationship goals, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have got it covered. The couple, who has been married for 11 years and have two children together, frequently share PDA-packed photos on social media.

“Happy Anniversary Babygirl,” Urban captioned a series of images on their eleventh wedding anniversary this summer. “Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!”

Urban has been very open about his marriage to Kidman, crediting her for changing his perspective on life and love.

In an interview with Billboard, Urban says his single with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter,” is actually inspired by something Kidman said to him early on in their relationship.

“The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody,” Urban said. “It’s really like a vow in so many ways.”

Kidman even opened up about relying on Urban while she was filming abusive scenes from HBO’s hit series Big Little Lies.

According to the 50-year-old, after those very difficult and tortuous shoots, she always came home to “loving arms” with Urban by her side, and daughters, Sunday, 9 and Faith, 6.

“Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” she said. “[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain… Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

If there’s a funnier couple in Hollywood, we have yet to find them. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who wed in 2012, have two children together, yet act like they’re still in the early stages of their relationship. Whether they’re getting handsy at a movie premiere or gushing over each other’s best qualities, we can’t peel our eyes away from the dynamic duo.

When Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton attended the 2017 Met Gala, he took the most heart-wrenching quote from Reynolds about Lively:

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”

Lively, however, likes to poke fun at her husband. Let’s all remember her lovingly-spirited joke when he was honored at TIME’s 100 Most Influential People gala, saying, “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

We love that Lively brought some needed perspective to Reynolds’ life, and we have no doubt the two balance each other perfectly.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria aren’t shy about showing off their intense PDA! Even after three kids, the couple still keeps the flame alive.

Hilaria even posted a video of her and her husband making out for all of Instagram to see. “Alec wants me to post this,” she captioned the clip, which was shared to her Instagram story.