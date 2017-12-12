As 2017 draws to a close, we’ve seen countless celebrity relationships blossom into engagements. From reality TV personalities to a certain member of the royal family, here are the best celebrity engagements of 2017.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement took the world by storm. Although their relationship was public knowledge, the private nature of it escalated the engagement to new heights when the news was announced at the end of November.

Prince Harry and Markle met during a blind date and have been smitten ever since. Markle told the BBC that she could barely let Harry finish proposing. “I could barely let you finish proposing,” she said to Harry. “I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?’”

The couple will marry in May 2018 and the ceremony will likely be televised.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt proposed to his girlfriend, Meredith Salenger, almost two years after his wife, Michelle McNamara, died unexpectedly.

Salenger shared the engagement news in July, saying she was the “happiest girl in the universe.”

John Cena and Nikki Bella

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in true WWE fashion this April.

After vanquishing The Miz and Nikki in a fairly quick match, John Cena got down on one knee and asked Nikki to marry him in a WrestleMania moment the WWE had never seen before. Cena revealed that he told Nikki after her neck surgery that one day he was going to marry her, but he was waiting for the time to be right.

“I had been waiting so long to ask you this … Will you marry me?” he asked. To the surprise of no one, she said yes.

“It’s the best moment of my life, and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it,” Cena told Good Morning Britain in December.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Equestrian Karl Cook popped the question to The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco on her 32nd birthday in November. The video portraying the emotional aftermath was enough to make romantics everywhere tear up.

“After nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well,” Cook wrote on Instagram.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino reportedly got engaged over the summer, with Carino asking the singer’s father for permission to marry her. Due to Gaga’s health issues, the pair is holding off on a wedding for now and focusing on the star’s recovery, Us Weekly reports.

The duo has kept their romance relatively private, although Gaga recently gave Carino a sweet shoutout during a concert, Harper’s Bazaar shares.

“The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall,” she said onstage.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget announced his engagement to blogger Kelly Rizzo in November after a dinner with Rizzo and friends.

“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary [George Shapiro] Katie Killean [and] of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement — and I know George and I will be very happy together,” the Fuller House actor and comedian joked.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Saget wasn’t the first Fuller House star to get engaged this year! John Stamos popped the question to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” Stamos wrote on Instagram in October.

In January, McHugh told Entertainment Tonight that Stamos is very supportive of her career as an actress.

“He’s very encouraging of anything I want to do career-wise,” she revealed. “I really appreciate it a lot. You don’t get that with every guy.”

The two even joined forces in the short film Ingenueish, which Stamos directed and McHugh had a starring role in.

Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick

Quentin Tarantino finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Daniela Pick, an Israeli singer.

The two had a brief romance in 2009 while the director was promoting Inglourious Basterds, but called it off shortly thereafter, according to the Daily Mail. They then reunited last summer and confirmed to Israeli media in July that they are now engaged.

“It’s true. We are very happy and excited,” Pick told Pnai Plus.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck reportedly got engaged this fall after dating for more than three years, after they met on the set of Glee.

“They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the duo had been talking about marriage for over a year. “There wasn’t a rush.”

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and the couple share daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. The couple was married for 11 years before announcing their split in March 2014, finalizing their divorce in May 2016.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith confirmed their engagement in September, but the This Is Us actress isn’t making a fuss about her second engagement.

“This is my second go-round,” the actress told reporters at the This Is Us season 2 premiere in September, referencing her seven-year marriage to singer Ryan Adams, from whom her divorced was finalized in June 2016.

“I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends…no bridal magazines for me,” she said.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Country singer Maren Morris announced in July that she and singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd got engaged.

The “My Church” singer shared a series of photographs to her Instagram and Twitter of her and Hurd with the caption that simply read, “Yes” with an engagement ring emoji.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Morris revealed Hurd has been her biggest fan throughout her journey in Nashville.

“He’s always just been so talented, but I think the biggest thing about him that I fell in love with was just his kind heart,” Morris said. “He’s one of the most thoughtful people in the world.”

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in September during a North Carolina hike.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who played spouses Peggy and Ed Blumquist on Fargo, became engaged during the Golden Globes weekend in 2017. The couple met during filming of season 2 of Fargo.

Plemons gushed about Dunst before they confirmed their relationship, saying, “It was a gift. I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We’re both actors that just… have fun with the material.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

After less than a year of dating, Joe Jonas announced his engagement to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

“She said yes,” he captioned the image of Turner sharing a look at the ring with her hand atop his.

While Turner has been mum about the relationship, this past summer when in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 21-year-old started blushing when asked about the former boy band member, joking that he was a “good accessory” to have with her during events.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Speaking of Game of Thrones, former co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got engaged in September. The couple played lovers on the show, as Leslie portrayed Harington’s character, Jon Snow’s wildling girlfriend, Ygritte. Jon and Ygritte were together for a couple of seasons before the character was killed at the end of Season 4.

Leslie and Harington met on the set of Game of Thrones, and have been dating since 2012, and even bought a house together.

They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged,” a source told Daily Mail. “Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.”

Christina Perri and Paul Costabile

Christina Perri and boyfriend Paul Costabile shared their engagement in June with a photo of her new ring.

“Paul asked me to marry him tonight & I said yes!” Perri captioned the photo.

Costabile gushed over his “Jar of Hearts” fiancée on social media that same day, writing, “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!”

Anthony Rizzo and Emily Vakos

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo announced his engagement to his girlfriend Emily Vakos in June. He proposed after a romantic boat ride on Lake Michigan, which was followed by a fireworks display.

“Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo,” the World Series champion wrote on Twitter.

“It was great,” Rizzo told the Chicago Sun-Times. “She was totally surprised. That’s what I wanted. Somehow kept that under wraps.”