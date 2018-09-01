Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Breakups of 2018

Heartbreak is in the air in 2018! Only a few months into the year and a number of high-profile celebrity couples have announced they are calling things off.

From couples who have been married for more than a decade to hot, young couples known for their time in the spotlight, it appears that plenty of stars are looking for a switch-up when it comes to their love lives.

Even some of our most beloved couples, such as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, called it quits.

Keep scrolling to see who has thrown in the towel on their relationship so far this year, and let us know in the comments which relationship you’re most broken up about.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Watching Step Up will never be the same since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split after nearly nine years of marriage. Fans are lamenting the death of the love which sparked on the set of the 2006 romantic dance movie.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement posted on social media. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.

“We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

There’s no denying the chemistry the two had when they first met while auditioning for the 2 006 romantic dance film. In a clip of the Step Up audition video Dewan shared last year, the couple can’t stop flirting with one another, leaving no question as to why they were cast as one another’s love interest.

At one point, Dewan teased her future husband for lying about his dancing abilities. “Oh, stop it right now. You said, ‘I don’t know how to dance,’” she told him.

“Please watch how many times I giggle and laugh, it’s very cute,” Dewan said as she introduced the audition.

Fans declared the footage proof of love at first sight, noting the sparks that flew almost immediately between the two.

But nothing gold can stay.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Young Hollywood power couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed on March 13 that they were officially breaking up after two years of dating.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” the former One Direction member wrote Twitter.

“She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ,” he added.



The model also shared an announcement on Twitter following speculation of her split from the musician.

“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote.



“I’m grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG,” she continued.

John Cena and Nikki Bella

One of the most unexpected and confusing breakups of the year came between WWE favorites John Cena and Nikki Bella.

The couple was set to walk down the aisle some time this year, but Bella called off the wedding at the last minute after having doubts about starting a life with Cena as he was trekking the globe.

They broke up, but Cena tried his hardest to win her back. He succeeded, resulting in a brief reconciliation. However, that end by the conclusion of summer, leaving both wrestlers back on the market.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart

After 14 years of marriage, Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane and Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart called it quits in February.



Gayheart filed for divorce first, asking for joint custody of their children, Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6, and Dane followed up with a legal response mirroring his ex’s.



“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” Dane, 45, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

After speculation that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Thereoux’s realtionship was on the rocks, the couple announced in January that they had split after two years of marriage the month prior.

The split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” according to a statement the couple released at the time. They announced the split publicly to “reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” continued the statement. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The two stars added that they “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian had been dating model Younes Bendjima for two years, but it fizzled out quick towards the end of the summer.

They were plagued by headlines pointing out their age difference, plus Bendjima left some less that positive comments on her revealing Instagram photos.

It all came to a head when Bendjima allegedly cheated on oldest Kardashian sister in late June or early July while on vacation, forcing her to end things for good.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin

After a brief, drama-filled relationship, Teen Mom 2 couple Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus announced they had split in January after first coming clean about their romance in October.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Marroquin also weighed in about the split.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” he continued.

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen

Comedian Sarah Silverman and actor Michael Sheen announced in February that after about four years together, they had “consciously uncoupled” over the holidays.

Announcing their split on social media, the 47-year-old comedian wrote, “The great [Michael Sheen] & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas.”

“I mean, not ‘over Christmas’ – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it,” she added, clarifying that there had been “no fight.”

“We just live in different countries & it got hard,” she continued. “Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’ “

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff

After nearly six years of dating, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff and Girls creator girlfriend Lena Dunham called things off in January.

“It was mutual,” a source told E! News at the time. “Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was.”

“They want the best for each other no matter what,” the source added. “They are both moving on.”

Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips

Julie Bowen and her husband Scott Phillips called things off in February after 13 years of marriage.

The Modern Family actress married the real estate investor in 2004, and share three sons: Oliver, 10 and twins Gustav and John, 8.

The couple ironically had last been seen together in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 47th Annual Gala Vanguard Awards, where Bowen commented on how she and Phillips would never split.

“We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’ We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin

Their relationship might not have lasted very long, but Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin’s split was the break up felt around America this March.



The ABC reality show hunk proposed to Kufrin in the finale of his season, promising to “choose” her every day, but just a few weeks later walked back his promises on national TV to propose to runner-up Lauren Burnham.



While Luyendyk Jr. has been called the “worst Bachelor ever” for the move, he and Burnham are apparently happier than ever, and Kufrin is getting another chance at love as the star of the next season of The Bachelorette.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk

On-again, off-again couple Amber Heard and Elon Musk reunited at the end of 2017 after first splitting in August, but the reunion wasn’t for long.



The actress and Tesla CEO decided the relationship “wasn’t right,” a source told TMZ at the time, and Heard agreed. So, they avoided a messy breakup and realized that their relationship “just kind of fizzled out.”

Heard started dating Musk early last year, after her divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized.

Photo credit: Instagram/@realericdane

Eliza Coupe and Darin Olien

Darin Olien ended his four-year marriage to Eliza Coupe when he filed for divorce on April 2, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Coupe, 36, earlier shared a cryptic quote by Jackson Kiddard on Instagram: “Anything that annoys you is teaching you patience. Anyone who abandons you is teaching you how to stand up on your own two feet. Anything that angers you is teaching you forgiveness and compassion,” the message reads. “Anything that has power over you is teaching you how to take your power back. Anything you hate is teaching you unconditional love. Anything you fear is teaching you courage to overcome your fear. Anything you can’t control is teaching you how to let go.”

Each had taken a break from posting about the other on social media, though their last posts did not seem to tip a hand that the relationship was taking a turn. The last photo with the pair was on Valentine’s Day when he shared captioned an Instagram with, “Happy Love Day! #EveryDay Thanks for the Love day everyday @theelizacoupe.”

Coupe is best known for her roles on Happy Endings, Quantico, Scrubs, and Casual. She is currently working as the leading role of Tiger in the Hulu program, Future Man. Olien is a fitness guru and is often promoting his line of plant powered super foods on the SuperLife.com website.

The pair were married in December 2014, just a short time after her first divorce was finalized. She was previously married to her acting coach and professional puppeteer, Randall Whittinghill, from December 2007 through June 2013.

There should be a relatively easy process of uncoupling as the two do not have children together to take into consideration.