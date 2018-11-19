Celebrities Who Remained Friends With Their Exes

Remaining friends with an ex can be a tough thing to do, but it’s not impossible. Just take it from Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who support each other’s new relationships following their split in April, or Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, who have gone on double dates with their significant others.

Check out this list below of celebrities who have managed to stay friendly with their exes.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan shocked their fans when they announced in April 2018 that they had decided to “lovingly” separate. Six months later, Dewan officially filed for divorce from Channing, and the couple has remained true to their promise to remain friends for the sake of their daughter, Everly.

Not only have the two sent each other love via social media since announcing the split, but Dewan has even interacted with Tatum’s new girlfriend, Jessie J. After Jessie J said she was “embarrassed” and “disappointed” when fans made unfair comparisons to her and Dewan’s looks, Dewan backed her up.

“Amen Jessie!” Dewan wrote on Instagram. “Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

More than a year after Anna Faris and Chris Pratt divorced after eight years of marriage, the two were spotted trick-or-treating with their son Jack and their new significant others, Michael Barrett and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger dressed as Vikings while Faris and her filmmaker boyfriend went as Snow White and Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, respectively.

When Pratt and Faris announced their separation last October, they said they were “really disappointed” but mentioned they would stay committed to Jack.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they said in the statement. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who made every Twilight fan’s dreams come true when they dated for four years, caught up with each other at Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in June 2018.

The former flames were also seen together at a bar in February, proving that their relationship did not turn to shambles after Stewart was spotted kissing her married Snow White director Rupert Sanders in July 2012. They gave their romance another try before splitting for good in May 2013.

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry invited two of his exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, to his wedding to Meghan Markle earlier this year at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Harry and Davy dated on and off for seven years, while he dated Bonas from 2012 to 2014.

Before the wedding, Harry reportedly had an “emotional” phone call with Davy, who was not invited to the intimate reception at Frogmore House.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” a family friend told Vanity Fair. “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

Davy, a former lawyer and now jewelry designer, previously told the Sunday Times that she and Harry would always be “good friends.”

“I think we will always be good friends,” she said.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, who were married from April 2000 to late 2016, often spend holidays and red carpet events together. Cannon has gushed over Carey in support of her recent revelation of her longtime bipolar diagnosis in recent months.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he was “in awe of her strength.”

“I have never seen one person have to deal with so much and have the weight of the world on their shoulders and cameras constantly in their face — every angle you turn, there is someone snapping a picture, wanting you to be on, and she does it with so much grace and so much poise,” Cannon told ET in April.

“The things that, you know, so many people have to deal with, so many different families — so many people have internal things that they are dealing with — and she continues to hold it together in a way where it just looks seamless,” he said. “Even when we were together I was in awe, but even on the outside looking in, it’s like, she does it with so much strength and so much beauty, you can’t argue with it, and she is going to help so many people.”

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney dated for five years before ending their engagement in July 2016, so it’s no wonder they have remained friendly in the aftermath, even considering Gaga’s engagement to manager Christian Carino.

Kinney, who stars in NBC’s Chicago Fire, attended one of Gaga’s concerts in August 2016. A source told Us Weekly that the former couple “are still very close,” adding, “Gaga and Taylor talk or text every single day and meet up when they’re in the same city, but nothing romantic is happening between them.”

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Despite Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman’s divorce in March 2016 following four years of marriage, the two have remained close for the sake of co-parenting their daughters, Olive and Frankie.

The former couple spent holidays like Christmas and Father’s Day together in 2017, and the Santa Clarita Diet actress even penned a sweet message to her ex on Instagram in March 2018.

“I say to Will Kopelman thank you for always being the best dad and supporting and enabling me to do what I need and want to do. I know that’s not everyone’s situation. And I never take it for granted,” she said. “I never had family growing up. And that’s also a support system I cherish every day of my life. I love my family and everyone in it. Because they form these little girls too. And man, did I pick well!”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

In the wake of their divorce after 10 years of marriage, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck remain friendly. Garner has reportedly played a large role in helping Affleck get a handle on his alcohol addiction, and the pair even lived together for the first few months of their separation to ease the transition for their children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

Although Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr have moved on romantically since ending their relationship in October 2013, they continue to co-parent their 7-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom.

“He’s really happy and I’m happy,” Kerr, a former Victoria’s Secret model who is now married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, said of Bloom. “He’s a great dad. I’m really lucky to have him in my life.”