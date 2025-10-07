CBS Actress Marries Multi-Hyphenate Actor/Director/Musician

Annika Noelle and John Patrick Amedori are married.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress and actor/director/musician, both 38, said “I do” in an “intimate autumnal” wedding Sunday at The Lodge at Malibou Lake in Agoura, Calif., PEOPLE reports.

Noelle, who has played Hope Logan on the CBS daytime drama since 2018, told the outlet that she wanted the ceremony to feel like everyone was “surrounded by nature,” like the flower arrangements were “growing from the ground and everything was lit either from the full moon or by candlelight.”

Noelle and the Dear White People actor prioritized an unforgettable guest experience and unplugging from technology during their wedding weekend, saying that they wanted to create “a moment of escapism for our loved ones to feel enveloped by love, joy and celebration” without phones.

The newlyweds first met at Luna Luna in Los Angeles and got engaged in November 2024.

Amedori told PEOPLE that the couple’s wedding day was “more than a fairy tale” and that he looked forward to “courting” his new bride “forever.” Noelle echoed that she couldn’t wait to see “what we create together,” praising her husband’s “gentle strength, resilience, and how creativity somehow flows out of every pore of his body.”

Amedori gushed, “I could wait in 1,000 DMV lines with her and enjoy every minute of it.”