Cause of Death Revealed After Prince William’s Cousin Was Found Dead at 20

The cause of death for Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin Rosie Roche has been revealed.

Roche, the 20-year-old granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle Edmund Roche, was killed by a “traumatic head injury,” according to The Independent, the Daily Mail, Gazette and Herald, and several other outlets, which cited the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An investigation into Roche’s death is ongoing after the first-year Durham University student was found dead in her family’s home in Norton, Wiltshire, on Monday, July 14. The inquiry has been adjourned until Oct. 25.

At the time of her passing, Roche was reportedly packing for a vacation with friends, Grant Davies, the area coroner, said during an inquest earlier this week. Her mother and sister found her deceased in the home, and a firearm was allegedly found close by, according to initial reports. Davies said that police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement,” and Wiltshire police separately noted that “there are no suspicious circumstances” involved in Roche’s death.

Roche was related to the British royal family through her grandfather Edmund Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy, who was Diana’s uncle. He passed away in 1984. She is the second cousin of Harry and William, the latter of whom is the heir to the British throne. According to an online obituary, Roche was the “darling daughter” of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche and his wife, the former Phillipa Kate Victoria Long. She was the oldest of the couple’s three children, who also include Archie and Agatha, and “granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.”

Professor Wendy Powers, the principal of University College at Durham University, where Roche was studying English literature, said the young student “had settled into the university and college beautifully and had lots of friends” and “was loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with Rosie’s family and friends, and we are offering support to those affected at this extremely difficult time.”

Spokespeople for William and Harry declined to comment on Roche’s passing when the Daily Mail reached out.

Roche will be laid to rest in a “private family funeral,” and a “memorial service will be held at a later date.”