Watch: Carrie Underwood Plays Hysterical Game ‘Speak out’ and You’ll Laugh Too

Pigs have proper manners. #gamenight #speakout #friends #fridaynight A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

Carrie Underwood may have won American Idol, but it’s doubtful that she was the winner in the new game ‘Speak Out.’

On Friday, the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer joined in on the fun during a game with friends where they had to guess what she was saying while wearing a huge mouthpiece.

The mouthpiece is centered around making the person’s speech hard to understand, and it definitely prevented Underwood from reading her card “pigs have proper manners.”

Her husband, Mike Fisher, and friends Ivey and Mark Childers, Christina and Austin Casselman, were all heard laughing in the video Underwood shared on Instagram.

While it appears that her friends almost got the phrase, she had some trouble pronouncing “manners” on the card.

“Trappers!”

“Antlers!”

“Bananas!” they all shouted.

Someone was able to guess the word, but it was too late before the timer went off.

Next up was Ivey who tried to pronounce, “quality quirks,” in which Underwood guesses “collegy quirks!”

The group even posed for pictures with their mouthpieces to end the evening on a high.

Underwood is currently on break since wrapping up her 2016 Storyteller Tour, and is spending some much-needed time with friends and family.

Winning at life right here! #girlswon @mfisher1212 @carrieunderwood @bassmmmbass @ctinacasselman @austincasselman A video posted by Ivey Childers (@iveychilders) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Good times… A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

