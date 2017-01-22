Carrie Underwood Gives Update on Her Dog’s Health

Ace update: His physical therapy is really helping…he gets a little better every day! I even have to stop him from trying to play with his sister…he’ll be back in action in no time! Thanks for all the concern and well wishes! ❤️ A video posted by (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Carrie Underwood‘s dog will be walking before we know it.

Underwood revealed on Christmas that her “fur baby” Ace, had a herniated disk and became paralyzed on the lower half of his body.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She shared a sweet video of the pup going through physical therapy treatment as Underwood cheered him on in the background.

The little one looked a little spooked to be walking around in water looking at his mom through a sheet of glass but nonetheless it looks like the little one is on his road to recovery!

“…he gets a little better every day! I even have to stop him from trying to play with his sister,” Carrie continued of her second puppy named Penny.

Underwood’s Instagram lit up with well-wishes for the entire family as they embark on Ace’s journey to recovery.

We’re so excited to see her puppy love getting better every day!

