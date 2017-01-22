Carrie Underwood Gives Update on Her Dog’s Health

Carrie Underwood‘s dog will be walking before we know it.
Underwood revealed on Christmas that her “fur baby” Ace, had a herniated disk and became paralyzed on the lower half of his body.
She shared a sweet video of the pup going through physical therapy treatment as Underwood cheered him on in the background.
The little one looked a little spooked to be walking around in water looking at his mom through a sheet of glass but nonetheless it looks like the little one is on his road to recovery!
“…he gets a little better every day! I even have to stop him from trying to play with his sister,” Carrie continued of her second puppy named Penny.
Underwood’s Instagram lit up with well-wishes for the entire family as they embark on Ace’s journey to recovery.
We’re so excited to see her puppy love getting better every day!
