Cardi B Speaks out About Offset After Apology Stunt, Comparing Rapper to ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson

Cardi B is urging her fans to practice kindness following her breakup with Offset, who on Saturday attempted to win her back onstage.

On Sunday, the “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram to share two videos defending the Migos rapper, urging fans and critics to take a step back from their online bullying and encouraging them to use comedian Pete Davidson’s recent post about his personal and mental struggles as a lesson.

“I see a lot of people bashing me because they feel that because I’m defending my baby father, they think that I’m gonna get back together with him,” Cardi said in the first video. “I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.”

“Just earlier, you just saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don’t even want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day,” she continued, referencing the SNL star, who on Saturday posted a worrying screenshot on Instagram suggesting that he may have suicidal ideation. “I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day. That’s a nasty feeling, and I wouldn’t want that.”

“God could give me and bring me the most perfect, glamorous, fabulous man,” she continued. “That perfect, glamorous, fabulous, perfect man is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child.”

“So I don’t like that bulls— because I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that, and it doesn’t make me feel any better. Period,” she concluded.

“Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” Cardi said in a second video. “Unfortunately, we going through things, and it’s not private. It became public. And I just want things to die down.”

She added that currently, she and Offet just need time “so we can see eye-to-eye,” adding that “the whole coming after my baby father bulls—, that doesn’t make me feel any better.”

The rapper’s videos came just one day after Offset interrupted Cardi’s performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. Offset rolled out three boxes with the words Take Me Back Cardi,” presenting the rapper with a bouquet of flowers, and apologized before he eventually exited the stage.

The stunt, which followed the announcement that the couple had split and sources claiming that Offset wasn’t ready to give up on their relationship, was immediately criticized by fans, many of whom claimed that it went too far.